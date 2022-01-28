Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 15,027 Shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN) by 986.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,027 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.24% of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EWN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 364.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWN opened at $44.67 on Friday. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF has a 52-week low of $42.10 and a 52-week high of $54.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.45.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index (the Index).

