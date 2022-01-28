Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sector perform rating and a $239.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AAP. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a buy rating and a $273.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $237.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $244.74.

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $225.11 on Thursday. Advance Auto Parts has a 1 year low of $148.28 and a 1 year high of $244.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $233.41 and its 200 day moving average is $220.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.27.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.34. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. Advance Auto Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 40.49%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 479.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 423.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 466.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

