Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Earns Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of Admiral Group (LON:ADM) in a report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,900 ($39.13) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Admiral Group from GBX 3,245 ($43.78) to GBX 3,462 ($46.71) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,761.63 ($37.26).

Admiral Group stock opened at GBX 3,202 ($43.20) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.70, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,087.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,221.22. The company has a market cap of £9.59 billion and a PE ratio of 8.70. Admiral Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,829 ($38.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,706 ($50.00).

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance. The company operates conte.it, a car insurance website in Italy, as well as provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

