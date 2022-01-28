Actual Experience (LON:ACT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $15.50

Actual Experience plc (LON:ACT) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 15.50 ($0.21) and last traded at GBX 15.70 ($0.21), with a volume of 34424 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17 ($0.23).

The stock has a market capitalization of £8.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 33.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 71.55. The company has a quick ratio of 13.73, a current ratio of 13.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22.

In other news, insider Steve Bennetts bought 1,184 shares of Actual Experience stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 71 ($0.96) per share, with a total value of £840.64 ($1,134.16).

Actual Experience plc, an analytics-as-a-service company, provides human experience management and associated consultancy services in the United Kingdom and the United States. It offers Analytics Cloud that receives data from digital users, applies algorithms to the data, and produces an objective score of digital experience quality and supply chain diagnostics; business impact assessment that helps corporates to understand the impact on top-level business metrics; continuous improvement service to optimize the digital business over time; and managed services.

