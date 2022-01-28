Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) PT Lowered to $95.00

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $100.00 to $95.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.41% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.04.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $78.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $61.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.71. Activision Blizzard has a twelve month low of $56.40 and a twelve month high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 68.5% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 42.9% in the third quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

