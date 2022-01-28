Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) PT Lowered to $95.00

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $100.00 to $95.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.41% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.04.
NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $78.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $61.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.71. Activision Blizzard has a twelve month low of $56.40 and a twelve month high of $104.53.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 68.5% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 42.9% in the third quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.
About Activision Blizzard
Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.
