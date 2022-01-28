Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Director Karl Mr. Peterson Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 25,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $300,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Karl Mr. Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 14th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 25,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total value of $321,250.00.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 35,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.43, for a total value of $435,050.00.

ACEL stock opened at $12.26 on Friday. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.41 and a twelve month high of $14.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.09 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.13.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Accel Entertainment had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $193.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ACEL. TheStreet upgraded Accel Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Macquarie upgraded Accel Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Accel Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 109.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. 38.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

