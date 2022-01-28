Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.51

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.51 and last traded at $3.65, with a volume of 768141 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.63.

Get Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a $0.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.99%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,170,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 321,800.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,438 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 6,436 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Moseley Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.