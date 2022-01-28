Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABCM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Abcam in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Abcam to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abcam from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Get Abcam alerts:

Shares of ABCM stock opened at $16.99 on Friday. Abcam has a 52-week low of $15.83 and a 52-week high of $24.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.24 and a 200-day moving average of $20.79.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Abcam during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abcam during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abcam during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abcam during the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Abcam during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Abcam Company Profile

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Abcam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.