AAX Token (AAB) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $691,016.00

AAX Token (CURRENCY:AAB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. In the last seven days, AAX Token has traded down 14% against the dollar. One AAX Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.55 or 0.00001492 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AAX Token has a total market cap of $4.15 million and approximately $691,016.00 worth of AAX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AAX Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004496 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00042738 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.05 or 0.00105273 BTC.

AAX Token Coin Profile

AAB is a coin. AAX Token’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500,005 coins. AAX Token’s official website is aab.aax.com/en . The Reddit community for AAX Token is https://reddit.com/r/AAXExchange . The official message board for AAX Token is medium.com/aaxexchange . AAX Token’s official Twitter account is @AAXExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in November 2019, AAX is the world's first cryptocurrency exchange to be powered by LSEG Technology's Millennium Exchange – the same matching engine that powers London Stock Exchange. It is also the first of its kind to have joined the London Stock Exchange Group's (LSEG) Partner Platform. More than a token, AAB is an integral part of AAX, providing special benefits to users, and a means to be part of the growth of the exchange. It is built to serve as a bridge between digital and traditional assets, retail and professional traders, takers and market makers, the exchange and its partners, and it will be deeply integrated with AAX’s upcoming product expansion. “

AAX Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AAX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AAX Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AAX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AAX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AAX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.