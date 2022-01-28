8,874 Shares in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GRFS. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Grifols during the third quarter worth $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Grifols by 79.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Grifols by 17.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in Grifols by 15.3% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 13,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Grifols during the second quarter worth $295,000. 14.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Grifols from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Grifols from €15.00 ($17.05) to €11.00 ($12.50) in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup raised Grifols from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays downgraded Grifols from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Grifols from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

GRFS stock opened at $11.68 on Friday. Grifols, S.A. has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $19.07. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

About Grifols

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

