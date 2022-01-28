8,459 Shares in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Purchased by Chiron Investment Management LLC

Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 5.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 261,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,106,000 after acquiring an additional 13,774 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its position in VICI Properties by 13.2% during the second quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,695,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,602,000 after buying an additional 314,007 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in VICI Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $2,389,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in VICI Properties by 30.9% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 12,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lifted its position in VICI Properties by 87.5% during the third quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter.

In other VICI Properties news, COO John W. R. Payne bought 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.40 per share, with a total value of $250,772.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher bought 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 16,718 shares of company stock valued at $477,311 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on VICI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded VICI Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.88.

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $27.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.50. The company has a current ratio of 14.85, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48. The company has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.08. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.83 and a 12-month high of $33.35.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $375.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.42 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 68.05% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.84%.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

