8,171 Shares in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFIV. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the third quarter worth $56,174,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the third quarter worth $53,431,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the third quarter worth $39,493,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the third quarter worth $33,188,000. Finally, Carlson Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $23,243,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFIV opened at $33.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.20. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1 year low of $31.39 and a 1 year high of $35.39.

