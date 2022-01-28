$8.97 Billion in Sales Expected for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) will announce $8.97 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Northrop Grumman’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.00 billion and the lowest is $8.95 billion. Northrop Grumman posted sales of $10.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will report full-year sales of $35.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $35.84 billion to $36.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $37.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $36.78 billion to $37.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Northrop Grumman.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.17% and a net margin of 12.42%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.59 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NOC. Vertical Research downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Northrop Grumman from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $399.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.75.

NOC traded down $29.24 on Thursday, reaching $373.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,797,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,359. The stock has a market cap of $59.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84. Northrop Grumman has a 1 year low of $282.88 and a 1 year high of $408.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $380.29 and its 200 day moving average is $370.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.07%.

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total value of $155,231.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total value of $1,000,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,080,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $418,193,000 after purchasing an additional 361,501 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 41,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 92,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

