$71.55 Million in Sales Expected for Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) will announce sales of $71.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ping Identity’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $70.37 million to $73.10 million. Ping Identity reported sales of $63.26 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ping Identity will report full-year sales of $295.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $294.41 million to $297.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $335.20 million, with estimates ranging from $322.01 million to $357.97 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ping Identity.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $76.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.24 million. Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 14.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ping Identity from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Ping Identity from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ping Identity from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ping Identity from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.55.

In other news, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $2,537,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 11,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $320,275,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,601,000 shares of company stock valued at $322,840,350. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ping Identity by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,461,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,159,000 after purchasing an additional 685,095 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ping Identity by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,439,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,842 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Ping Identity by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,662,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,410,000 after purchasing an additional 57,701 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Ping Identity by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,653,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,771,000 after purchasing an additional 585,218 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Ping Identity by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,527,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,971,000 after purchasing an additional 665,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PING traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.68. The company had a trading volume of 614,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,294. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.63 and a beta of 1.06. Ping Identity has a 1 year low of $18.08 and a 1 year high of $37.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.10.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

