7,021 Shares in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ON. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 76,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 8,744 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 5.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 83.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 23,154 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 4.2% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 55.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 12,482 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

ON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on ON Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $53.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.05. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $34.01 and a 1 year high of $71.25.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 10.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $327,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total value of $242,885.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,352 shares of company stock worth $834,205 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

Read More: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.