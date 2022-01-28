$7.83 Billion in Sales Expected for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 28th, 2022

Equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) will post $7.83 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fifteen analysts have made estimates for Capital One Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.60 billion and the highest is $8.21 billion. Capital One Financial reported sales of $7.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Capital One Financial will report full-year sales of $32.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $31.08 billion to $33.91 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $34.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.38 billion to $37.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Capital One Financial.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 39.92% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.29 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COF. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.99.

Shares of NYSE:COF traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $142.62. 3,599,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,267,332. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.65. Capital One Financial has a 12 month low of $102.57 and a 12 month high of $177.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.96%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COF. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.4% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.9% in the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 6,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 2.2% in the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the third quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.4% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capital One Financial (COF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF)

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.