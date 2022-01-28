$7.83 Billion in Sales Expected for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) will post $7.83 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fifteen analysts have made estimates for Capital One Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.60 billion and the highest is $8.21 billion. Capital One Financial reported sales of $7.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Capital One Financial will report full-year sales of $32.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $31.08 billion to $33.91 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $34.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.38 billion to $37.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Capital One Financial.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 39.92% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.29 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COF. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.99.

Shares of NYSE:COF traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $142.62. 3,599,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,267,332. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.65. Capital One Financial has a 12 month low of $102.57 and a 12 month high of $177.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.96%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COF. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.4% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.9% in the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 6,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 2.2% in the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the third quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.4% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

