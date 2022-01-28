$658.67 Million in Sales Expected for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) This Quarter

Analysts expect Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) to announce $658.67 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $657.34 million and the highest is $660.00 million. Affiliated Managers Group posted sales of $554.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will report full-year sales of $2.38 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $2.75 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Affiliated Managers Group.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.09. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 22.12%. The business had revenue of $575.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $212.00 to $211.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.86.

Shares of NYSE AMG traded down $2.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $138.44. 274,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,834. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.35. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52-week low of $110.02 and a 52-week high of $191.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $161.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.35%.

In other news, insider John R. Erickson bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $169.95 per share, for a total transaction of $509,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $188.39 per share, with a total value of $508,653.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 53.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 407 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the third quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the second quarter valued at $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

