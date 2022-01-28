62,882 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Purchased by GeoWealth Management LLC

GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 62,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $17,232,000. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 1.4% of GeoWealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,282,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,543,803,000 after purchasing an additional 757,907 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 871.5% in the 3rd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 597,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,865,000 after purchasing an additional 536,407 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,081,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $565,019,000 after purchasing an additional 510,435 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,122,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $307,526,000 after acquiring an additional 363,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,760.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 374,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,842,000 after acquiring an additional 361,042 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $261.76. 89,822 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,233,342. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $295.33 and its 200-day moving average is $289.22. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $226.77 and a 12-month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

