6,237 Shares in Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNYA) Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNYA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TNYA shares. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tenaya Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenaya Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

Get Tenaya Therapeutics alerts:

TNYA opened at $9.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.76. Tenaya Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $32.00.

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.20). Equities analysts forecast that Tenaya Therapeutics Inc will post -7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenaya Therapeutics Company Profile

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It discovers, develop and deliver curative therapies which address the underlying causes of heart disease. The company’s product platform consist Gene Therapy, Cellular Regeneration and Precision Medicine. Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaya Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaya Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.