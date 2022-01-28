$6.86 Billion in Sales Expected for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) will announce sales of $6.86 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kohl’s’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.97 billion and the lowest is $6.69 billion. Kohl’s reported sales of $6.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kohl’s will report full year sales of $19.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.62 billion to $19.90 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $20.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.04 billion to $20.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kohl’s.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS.

KSS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Kohl’s from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $73.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kohl’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.33.

KSS opened at $59.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.08. Kohl’s has a 1 year low of $42.68 and a 1 year high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 15.58%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Kohl’s by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,785,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,732,000 after acquiring an additional 249,484 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Kohl’s by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 581,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,054,000 after acquiring an additional 32,797 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the 3rd quarter worth $1,657,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Kohl’s by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 450,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,806,000 after acquiring an additional 146,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

