$6.75 Billion in Sales Expected for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) to post $6.75 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for D.R. Horton’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.92 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.54 billion. D.R. Horton posted sales of $5.93 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that D.R. Horton will report full year sales of $33.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $32.70 billion to $36.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $36.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.97 billion to $41.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for D.R. Horton.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America began coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.43.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.63, for a total transaction of $46,826.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $3,783,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,470 shares of company stock valued at $12,221,566. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Highview Capital Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth $1,240,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 2,637.7% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 9,883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 9,522 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,108 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 134,633 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,601,000 after acquiring an additional 34,148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHI traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.46. 326,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,098,928. D.R. Horton has a 12-month low of $72.57 and a 12-month high of $110.45. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.87%.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

