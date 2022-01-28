$6.00 EPS Expected for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) will announce earnings of $6.00 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for SVB Financial Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $7.13 and the lowest is $5.33. SVB Financial Group posted earnings of $10.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 40.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will report full year earnings of $30.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $28.02 to $34.24. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $40.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $35.13 to $45.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SVB Financial Group.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.51 by ($0.29). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 31.79% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on SVB Financial Group from $985.00 to $935.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James cut their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $830.00 to $780.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised SVB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $715.00 to $900.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $690.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $789.06.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $702.49, for a total value of $386,369.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $715.35, for a total transaction of $97,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,093 shares of company stock worth $19,746,719. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,714,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,179,709,000 after acquiring an additional 162,091 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,059,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,273,011,000 after buying an additional 439,970 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 103.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,428,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,351,549,000 after buying an additional 1,235,927 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 4.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,048,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,139,891,000 after acquiring an additional 79,117 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 8.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,715,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,110,030,000 after acquiring an additional 135,943 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SIVB traded down $17.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $542.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 475,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,859. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $687.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $649.76. The company has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.87. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $435.77 and a 12 month high of $763.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

See Also: Cost Basis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SVB Financial Group (SIVB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.