545 Shares in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Acquired by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 545 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FICO. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.10, for a total value of $186,093.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.52, for a total value of $99,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FICO. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Fair Isaac to a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $464.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $545.86.

NYSE FICO opened at $422.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $412.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $432.64. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $342.89 and a fifty-two week high of $553.97.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $322.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.89 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 205.21% and a net margin of 29.78%. Fair Isaac’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.72 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

