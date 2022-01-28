$538.33 Million in Sales Expected for Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) to announce $538.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Primo Water’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $546.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $517.75 million. Primo Water posted sales of $505.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Primo Water will report full year sales of $2.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Primo Water.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $550.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.69 million. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 6.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Primo Water from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Primo Water in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Primo Water from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.86.

In related news, CAO Jason R. Ausher sold 14,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $259,720.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eric Rosenfeld sold 42,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total value of $788,997.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 514,862 shares of company stock valued at $9,580,311 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRMW. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Primo Water during the 4th quarter worth about $67,356,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Primo Water during the 4th quarter worth about $199,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Primo Water by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 54,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Primo Water during the 4th quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Primo Water by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 75,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

PRMW traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,020,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,830. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.31 and a 200-day moving average of $17.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.80. Primo Water has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $20.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -128.77 and a beta of 1.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -184.62%.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

