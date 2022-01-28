5,088 Shares in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Purchased by Pinnacle Holdings LLC

Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATUS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Altice USA by 703.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Altice USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Altice USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altice USA by 26.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark cut their price objective on Altice USA from $48.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Cowen cut their price objective on Altice USA from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Altice USA from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Altice USA from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Altice USA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Altice USA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.08.

In related news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $49,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.75 per share, for a total transaction of $41,875.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 38,500 shares of company stock worth $609,545 in the last 90 days. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Altice USA stock opened at $13.45 on Friday. Altice USA, Inc. has a one year low of $13.40 and a one year high of $38.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.04.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 87.53% and a net margin of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

