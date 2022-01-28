$5.90 Million in Sales Expected for EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) to report $5.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for EVgo’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.37 million and the lowest is $4.90 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EVgo will report full-year sales of $20.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $21.46 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $54.69 million, with estimates ranging from $53.22 million to $57.63 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for EVgo.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $6.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EVGO shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on EVgo in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered EVgo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EVgo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded EVgo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on EVgo in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.14.

EVGO stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.37. 1,743,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,436,045. The company has a quick ratio of 13.37, a current ratio of 13.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.82. EVgo has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $21.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in EVgo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,720,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in EVgo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,089,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in EVgo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,150,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in EVgo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,091,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in EVgo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,800,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.53% of the company’s stock.

EVgo Inc operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

