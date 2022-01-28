4D pharma plc (NASDAQ:LBPS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

4D pharma plc (NASDAQ:LBPS) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the December 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LBPS. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in 4D pharma in the first quarter worth about $253,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in 4D pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in 4D pharma by 176.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the period. 2.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LBPS opened at $4.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $66.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.55 and a 200-day moving average of $7.33. 4D pharma has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.22.

About 4D pharma

4D pharma plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and production of live biotherapeutic products. The company develops therapeutic candidates, such as MRx0518; MRx-4DP000 for the treatment of asthma and COVID-19; MRx0029 the treatment of central nervous system disorders; Blautix for irritable bowel syndrome; and Thetanix for pediatric crohn's disease.

