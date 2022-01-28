4D pharma plc (NASDAQ:LBPS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

4D pharma plc (NASDAQ:LBPS) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the December 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LBPS. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in 4D pharma in the first quarter worth about $253,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in 4D pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in 4D pharma by 176.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the period. 2.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LBPS opened at $4.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $66.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.55 and a 200-day moving average of $7.33. 4D pharma has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.22.

4D pharma plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and production of live biotherapeutic products. The company develops therapeutic candidates, such as MRx0518; MRx-4DP000 for the treatment of asthma and COVID-19; MRx0029 the treatment of central nervous system disorders; Blautix for irritable bowel syndrome; and Thetanix for pediatric crohn's disease.

