46,665 Shares in Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 46,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Athenex during the third quarter worth about $86,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Athenex by 142.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 160,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 94,439 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Athenex by 3,999.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,098,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047,365 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athenex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $923,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Athenex by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 13,531 shares in the last quarter. 40.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on ATNX. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Athenex from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Athenex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.13.

In related news, Director Jinn Wu purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.03 per share, with a total value of $60,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders purchased a total of 55,000 shares of company stock worth $111,530 over the last three months. 14.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ATNX opened at $0.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $103.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.58. Athenex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $15.00.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $32.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.40 million. Athenex had a negative net margin of 124.24% and a negative return on equity of 94.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Athenex, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

Athenex Profile

Athenex, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. It operates through the following segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The Oncology Innovation Platform segment focuses on the research and development of proprietary drugs.

