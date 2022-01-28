$46.57 Million in Sales Expected for Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) to announce $46.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Antares Pharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $48.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $45.50 million. Antares Pharma posted sales of $44.13 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Antares Pharma will report full-year sales of $181.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $180.70 million to $183.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $223.29 million, with estimates ranging from $212.70 million to $247.24 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Antares Pharma.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 36.23% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $48.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Antares Pharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Antares Pharma by 32.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,606 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 5.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 95,703 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 4,561 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 23.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,560 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,825 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 16.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,427 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 23.8% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 48.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATRS stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.16. The company had a trading volume of 24,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,419. Antares Pharma has a 52-week low of $3.11 and a 52-week high of $5.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $537.33 million, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.53.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.

