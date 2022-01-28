$456.58 Million in Sales Expected for Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) will post $456.58 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Hawaiian’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $461.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $451.66 million. Hawaiian reported sales of $182.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 150.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hawaiian will report full-year sales of $2.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.02 billion to $3.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hawaiian.

Get Hawaiian alerts:

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $494.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.58 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 79.33% and a negative net margin of 17.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 230.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.71) EPS.

HA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen upgraded Hawaiian from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.50 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.71.

In other Hawaiian news, Director Donald J. Carty sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $356,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 625.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 11.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HA traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.01. 1,653,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,044,803. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.07. The company has a market cap of $819.92 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Hawaiian has a 12-month low of $14.97 and a 12-month high of $31.38.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hawaiian (HA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.