4,490 Shares in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Purchased by Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC

Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 72.3% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 69.4% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Carrier Global by 40.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $1,851,667.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.41.

NYSE:CARR opened at $46.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $34.75 and a 1-year high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 23.90%.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

