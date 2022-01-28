446 Shares in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Acquired by Pinnacle Holdings LLC

Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roku by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Roku by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roku by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Roku by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Roku by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ROKU shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Roku from $430.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (down from $330.00) on shares of Roku in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Roku from $295.00 to $190.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group cut Roku from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Roku from $350.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.69.

Shares of Roku stock opened at $147.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $208.92 and its 200-day moving average is $299.31. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $139.47 and a one year high of $490.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.32.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $679.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.57 million. Roku had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 11.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.19, for a total transaction of $13,375,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.70, for a total value of $26,749,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 501,541 shares of company stock worth $118,064,323 in the last quarter. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

