4,398 Shares in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Acquired by Bokf Na

Bokf Na acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 147.1% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 296.0% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 39.6% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 35.4% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period.

SRLN opened at $45.49 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $45.20 and a 1-year high of $46.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.79.

