3M (NYSE:MMM) PT Lowered to $195.00

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $198.00 to $195.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on 3M from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut 3M from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $199.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on 3M from $192.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays increased their target price on 3M from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on 3M in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.57.

MMM opened at $170.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $98.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 12-month low of $168.01 and a 12-month high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that 3M will post 9.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in 3M by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 107,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,292,000 after purchasing an additional 12,508 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the second quarter worth about $2,323,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in 3M by 1.0% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in 3M by 10.0% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 112,858 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $22,417,000 after purchasing an additional 10,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in 3M by 0.5% in the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 12,406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

