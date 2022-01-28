37,594 Shares in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Purchased by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 37,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,316,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 17,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 397.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Johnson Rice raised Chesapeake Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.89.

Shares of CHK opened at $69.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.12. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $73.66.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.50 million. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 680.00% and a net margin of 112.46%. As a group, research analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.4375 dividend. This is an increase from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%.

Chesapeake Energy announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

