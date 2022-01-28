$357.33 Million in Sales Expected for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) will post sales of $357.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for HubSpot’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $356.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $358.00 million. HubSpot posted sales of $252.07 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 41.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HubSpot will report full year sales of $1.29 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow HubSpot.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $339.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.42 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on HubSpot from $830.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. increased their target price on HubSpot from $830.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays cut their target price on HubSpot from $800.00 to $550.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their target price on HubSpot from $760.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on HubSpot from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HubSpot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $784.96.

Shares of HUBS traded down $3.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $426.87. The stock had a trading volume of 756,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,700. HubSpot has a 12 month low of $355.00 and a 12 month high of $866.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $643.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $678.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -257.15 and a beta of 1.61.

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $840.00, for a total transaction of $504,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $837.96, for a total transaction of $18,435,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,099 shares of company stock valued at $46,166,705 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in HubSpot during the second quarter valued at $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in HubSpot by 500.0% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

