32,881 Shares in Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) Bought by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 32,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. Magnetar Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Synlogic as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Synlogic in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synlogic in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synlogic in the second quarter valued at $219,000. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Synlogic in the second quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Synlogic by 81.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 30,866 shares during the period. 62.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SYBX opened at $1.75 on Friday. Synlogic, Inc. has a one year low of $1.39 and a one year high of $5.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.70. The stock has a market cap of $121.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.43.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29). The business had revenue of $0.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Synlogic, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SYBX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Synlogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Synlogic from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Synlogic from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Synlogic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synlogic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.68.

Synlogic, Inc engages in the discovery and development of Synthetic Biotic medicines. It focuses in Phenylketonuria, Enteric Hyperoxaluria, Immuno Oncology solid tumors, inflammatory bowel disease, and vaccines and other inflammatory programs. The company was founded by Jim Collins and Tim Lu on August 28, 2017, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

