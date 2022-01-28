3,251 Shares in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $451,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,140,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,594,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,086,000.

Shares of SGOV opened at $100.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.02. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.01 and a 12 month high of $100.04.

