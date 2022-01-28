$324.50 Million in Sales Expected for Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) to report sales of $324.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Interface’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $324.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $325.00 million. Interface posted sales of $276.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Interface will report full-year sales of $1.19 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Interface.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $312.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.20 million. Interface had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.66%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TILE. Raymond James raised Interface from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ TILE traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.76. The stock had a trading volume of 190,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,584. The firm has a market cap of $753.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Interface has a fifty-two week low of $10.04 and a fifty-two week high of $18.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.19 and a 200-day moving average of $14.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Interface’s payout ratio is 4.44%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TILE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Interface by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,225,309 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $95,247,000 after buying an additional 185,733 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Interface by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,721,060 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,524,000 after buying an additional 104,720 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interface by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,721,656 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,360,000 after buying an additional 40,099 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interface in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,138,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Interface by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,981,592 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,318,000 after buying an additional 91,463 shares during the period. 88.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

