$3.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) to post earnings of $3.39 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Thor Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.82. Thor Industries posted earnings per share of $2.38 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 42.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Thor Industries will report full-year earnings of $15.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.35 to $15.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $13.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.50 to $15.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Thor Industries.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 27.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Thor Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.25.

Thor Industries stock opened at $90.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.58. Thor Industries has a one year low of $85.13 and a one year high of $152.20.

Thor Industries announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 21st that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is 12.17%.

In other Thor Industries news, Director Amelia Huntington purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $100.89 per share, with a total value of $50,445.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew E. Graves purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $104.74 per share, with a total value of $209,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,279,425 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,413,824 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $664,603,000 after purchasing an additional 209,130 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,232,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $591,229,000 after purchasing an additional 127,919 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,379,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $155,907,000 after purchasing an additional 125,834 shares during the period. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 1,257,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,369,000 after purchasing an additional 200,248 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 857,231 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,248,000 after purchasing an additional 232,375 shares during the period. 88.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

