$250.09 Million in Sales Expected for Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) will report $250.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Calavo Growers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $253.00 million and the lowest is $247.17 million. Calavo Growers posted sales of $220.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calavo Growers will report full-year sales of $1.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Calavo Growers.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $273.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calavo Growers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Calavo Growers from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Calavo Growers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 596.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Calavo Growers in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Calavo Growers in the third quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Calavo Growers by 12.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVGW opened at $40.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.18. Calavo Growers has a 52 week low of $33.25 and a 52 week high of $85.40. The company has a market capitalization of $710.30 million, a PE ratio of -59.97 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in the marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment is involved in the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products to retail grocers, foodservice operators, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesalers.

