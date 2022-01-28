$238.13 Million in Sales Expected for Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) will post $238.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Gentherm’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $236.10 million to $242.51 million. Gentherm reported sales of $288.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gentherm will report full-year sales of $1.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Gentherm.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). Gentherm had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $243.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Gentherm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

THRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Gentherm from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.83.

In other news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.99, for a total value of $169,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Gentherm by 5.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Gentherm by 170.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,758 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 17,502 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its stake in Gentherm by 14.7% in the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 25,688 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Gentherm in the third quarter worth approximately $2,821,000. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its stake in Gentherm by 5.6% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,204,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $85,609,000 after acquiring an additional 63,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm stock opened at $87.45 on Friday. Gentherm has a 12-month low of $60.89 and a 12-month high of $99.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

