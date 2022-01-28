2,078 Shares in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Acquired by Camarda Financial Advisors LLC

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Moderna by 6.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,194,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,745,398,000 after buying an additional 1,275,874 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 21.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,325,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,364,000 after buying an additional 1,316,702 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 25.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,215,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,440 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 388.3% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,140,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 71.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,759,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404,103 shares during the last quarter. 59.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $148.62 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.34 and a twelve month high of $497.49. The firm has a market cap of $60.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $247.18 and a 200-day moving average of $316.52.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). The business had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Moderna news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $1,675,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total value of $3,013,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 370,000 shares of company stock worth $96,763,230. 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MRNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Moderna from $313.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cowen assumed coverage on Moderna in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.00.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

