$2.80 Billion in Sales Expected for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to report $2.80 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Crown’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.74 billion and the highest is $2.85 billion. Crown posted sales of $2.96 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Crown will report full year sales of $11.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.60 billion to $11.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $12.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.83 billion to $12.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Crown.

Get Crown alerts:

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 36.22% and a net margin of 5.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share.

CCK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Crown from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Crown in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Crown in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.43.

NYSE:CCK opened at $112.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.17. Crown has a 12 month low of $87.08 and a 12 month high of $118.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.94 and its 200 day moving average is $106.44.

Crown announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 22.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Crown by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in Crown by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 24,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Crown by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Crown by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its position in Crown by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

Recommended Story: Breakout Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crown (CCK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.