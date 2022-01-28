$2.35 Billion in Sales Expected for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) will post sales of $2.35 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.40 billion. Advance Auto Parts reported sales of $2.37 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will report full-year sales of $10.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.11 billion to $11.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $11.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.89 billion to $11.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Advance Auto Parts.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.34. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AAP shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $237.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.79.

Shares of NYSE:AAP traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $225.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 535,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,045. Advance Auto Parts has a fifty-two week low of $148.28 and a fifty-two week high of $244.55. The company has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.49%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 479.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 423.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 466.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

