18,500 Shares in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Purchased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Constellium by 37.1% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 500,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,398,000 after buying an additional 135,527 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Constellium by 286.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 16,717 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Constellium by 33.6% during the third quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 79,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Constellium by 14.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,116,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,761,000 after buying an additional 1,407,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellium by 6.1% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 967,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,166,000 after buying an additional 55,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Constellium in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Constellium from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Constellium from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Shares of NYSE CSTM opened at $17.01 on Friday. Constellium SE has a 52 week low of $12.06 and a 52 week high of $21.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.44. Constellium had a return on equity of 249.43% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Constellium SE will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

About Constellium

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

