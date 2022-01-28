$185.39 Million in Sales Expected for Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) will report sales of $185.39 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cousins Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $185.86 million and the lowest is $184.91 million. Cousins Properties reported sales of $178.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cousins Properties will report full-year sales of $737.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $737.00 million to $737.94 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $746.36 million, with estimates ranging from $743.38 million to $749.33 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cousins Properties.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $185.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cousins Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 37,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 4,655 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 162,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 312,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,588,000 after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares during the last quarter. 96.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cousins Properties stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.49. The company had a trading volume of 724,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,224. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Cousins Properties has a 12-month low of $31.22 and a 12-month high of $42.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.59 and its 200-day moving average is $39.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 151.22%.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

