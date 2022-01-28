1847 Goedeker (NYSE:GOED) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of 1847 Goedeker (NYSE:GOED) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE:GOED opened at $2.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $219.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of -0.27. 1847 Goedeker has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $16.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Get 1847 Goedeker alerts:

1847 Goedeker (NYSE:GOED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.17). 1847 Goedeker had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $141.87 million during the quarter.

In other news, CFO Maria Johnson bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.41 per share, with a total value of $30,125.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Albert Fouerti bought 58,876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.02 per share, for a total transaction of $118,929.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 564,076 shares of company stock valued at $1,233,415. Corporate insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of 1847 Goedeker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of 1847 Goedeker in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in 1847 Goedeker during the third quarter worth $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 1847 Goedeker in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1847 Goedeker in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1847 Goedeker Company Profile

1847 Goedeker Inc operates an e-commerce platform for appliances and furniture in the United States. It also sells fitness equipment, plumbing fixtures, televisions, outdoor appliances, and patio furniture, as well as commercial appliances for builder and business clients. The company also provides appliance installation services and old appliance removal services.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for 1847 Goedeker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1847 Goedeker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.