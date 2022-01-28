16,651 Shares in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOI. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the first quarter worth $36,498,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 31.4% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,920,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,704,000 after acquiring an additional 458,773 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 66.2% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 838,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,168,000 after acquiring an additional 333,894 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 87.7% during the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 472,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 220,770 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at $1,979,000. 48.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

In other Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure news, CEO William A. Zartler purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.64 per share, for a total transaction of $66,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director James R. Burke sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 30.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SOI opened at $7.52 on Friday. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $15.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.02 and a 200 day moving average of $7.65. The firm has a market cap of $343.53 million, a PE ratio of -68.36 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $49.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.97 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -381.82%.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

