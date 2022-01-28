$165.09 Million in Sales Expected for Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) to announce sales of $165.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Five9’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $165.50 million and the lowest is $164.84 million. Five9 posted sales of $127.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Five9 will report full year sales of $601.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $600.84 million to $601.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $746.24 million, with estimates ranging from $742.80 million to $753.65 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Five9.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upgraded Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded Five9 from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Five9 from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, upgraded Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.84.

Shares of Five9 stock opened at $118.48 on Friday. Five9 has a one year low of $116.29 and a one year high of $211.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.18 and its 200 day moving average is $159.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.05 and a beta of 0.41.

In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.48, for a total transaction of $2,068,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.22, for a total value of $280,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,460 shares of company stock valued at $5,607,282 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Five9 by 3.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,381,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Five9 by 17.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 423,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,649,000 after buying an additional 64,258 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Five9 by 120.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after buying an additional 7,275 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Five9 by 8.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,760 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Five9 by 22.3% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. 94.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Five9

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

